Terrible Explosion in Coal Mine, 16 Killed

At least 16 laborers have been killed following an explosion in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, a northeastern state of India. Local police also reported that several more individuals are trapped inside the mine.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning in the Thangsku area of East Jaintia Hills district during illegal coal extraction.

State Director General of Police, I Nongrang, stated, “We have so far recovered 16 bodies. The exact number of laborers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be confirmed. However, it is feared that many more people may be trapped.”

Vikas Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Jaintia Hills, informed that one person injured in the explosion was initially taken to Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later transferred to Shillong Hospital for advanced treatment.

When asked if the mine was operating illegally, Kumar responded, “Yes, it appears so.” He further added that the cause of the explosion is yet to be confirmed and an investigation will be conducted.

It is noteworthy that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned ‘rat-hole’ (narrow tunnels typically 3-4 feet high) and other unscientific methods of coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014, citing environmental damage and safety risks. The NGT also restricted the illegal transportation of coal extracted through such methods. Despite this, illegal coal extraction continues, and such accidents are frequently reported.

