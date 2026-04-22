US Missile Stockpile Significantly Depleted After Iran Conflict, Sparking War Concerns

Experts and defense analysts report that the US military’s significant use of missiles in recent wars and operations with Iran has created a major deficit in their crucial armaments. They have warned that the United States could face a ‘short-term weapons crisis’ if a new major war erupts in the future.

According to CNN’s analysis, in the conflicts of the past few weeks, the US utilized approximately 45 percent of its precision strike missiles, nearly half of its THAAD anti-missile systems, and about 50 percent of its Patriot defense missiles. Concurrently, around 30 percent of Tomahawk missiles, over 20 percent of long-range JASSM missiles, and about 20 percent of SM-3 and SM-6 missiles were also expended.

An analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) indicates that even with increased new production to compensate for these losses, it could take 3 to 5 years to return to normal inventory levels. In some cases, full replenishment might require even more time.

Experts have warned that the current situation has created a ‘period of short-term vulnerability’ for the United States, particularly if a conflict with a major power were to occur in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, a Pentagon spokesperson dismissed these concerns, stating that the United States possesses the necessary capabilities and arsenals to handle any situation and remains prepared.

Meanwhile, military analysts state that despite new contracts to boost weapons production, rapid delivery is not possible due to limited past orders. Consequently, it will take time to address the immediate shortages.

US military leadership had previously warned that prolonged conflicts could strain weapon stockpiles, especially if ongoing assistance to various regions, including the Middle East and Ukraine, continues.

On the other hand, some members of Congress and senators have also expressed concern that the high rate of missile expenditure could impact the United States’ global defense capabilities.

According to analysts, the current situation has created a ‘mathematical war preparedness problem,’ where balancing new inventory with expenditure has become a major challenge.