None will be allowed to be benefited by foiling polls: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said none will be allowed to be benefitted by burning people to death alive and foiling the upcoming general election slated for January 7 next.

“No one will be allowed to get benefit by burning people to death and foiling the election in the soil of Bangla,” she said while exchanging greetings with the Christian community at her official Ganabhaban residence here on Christmas Day.

Younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and only sister of the Prime Minister, Sheikh Rehana, was present on the dais.

The premier came down heavily on those who ordered to launch such heinous attacks and carried the orders.

Referring to an incident of setting fire on a passenger train by the BNP-Jamaat clique, she said that a mother with her little child was killed in the fire.

“We don’t want to see such scenario,” she said.

The prime minister questioned what they have achieved by burning people to death, setting fire on buses, trains and other vehicles.

“What have they achieved by killing people, uprooting fish plates of the railway track and damaging properties of the masses to pursue political ill motive? I don’t know what kind of politics it is,” she said.

Noting that burning people to death alive is a great sin and injustice, she said,” This injustice cannot be tolerated anymore. No religion can accept this. Jishu Christ sacrificed his life for humanity.”

Sheikh Hasina said humanity and welfare of the mankind is the main verse of all the religions.

“We are running the state maintaining the belief,” she said.

The prime minister said the soil of the country is for all irrespective of caste, creed, religions and professions.

“All will live here independently. I wish welfare and development for all,” she said.

She also said people from all faiths exercise their religious rituals freely here as Bangladesh is a secular state.

“People of all religions will perform their religious rituals freely (in the country) as religion is for individuals but festivals for all,” she said.

Bangladesh has set an example on the global stage, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that the people of Bangladesh attend all the religious festival irrespective of faiths.

“Bangladesh is a secular state. People of the region have been living with religious harmony for thousands of year,” she said.

The premier recalled all irrespective of religions have shed bloods and fought shoulder to shoulder for the country’s independence.

She reiterated her vow to transform Bangladesh into developed, prosperous and “Smart Sonar Bangla” by 2041, saying that they have already made a developing country.

Referring to Gaza issue, the premier said children and women are being killed on the birthplace of Jishu Christ who had sacrificed his life for the noble cause of spreading humanity.

“This is really a matter of great regret. I am repeatedly calling for stopping the war whenever I am getting change in the international arena,” she said.

The premier extended her X-mass greetings to the Christian community in Bangladesh and even elsewhere in the entire world.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, Archbishop Bejoy Nicephorus D’Cruze, Vice Presidents of Bangladesh Christian Association Jewel Aarong, MP, Advocate Gloria Jharna Sarker, MP, Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamadder, President of Bangladesh Christian League Daniel Nirmal D’ Costa and General Secretary of Bangladesh Christian Association Hemonta I Corraya spoke on the occasion.

President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmal Rozario presided over the function.

Archbishop of Dhaka Archdiocese Bejoy Nicephorus D’Cruze and President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmal Rozario jointly handed over the Christmas greeting card to the prime minister.

At the function, Christmas carols and other patriotic songs were performed by the members of the Christian community.