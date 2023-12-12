বাংলা
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News Northeastern Australia prepares for ‘destructive’ cyclone
World News

Northeastern Australia prepares for ‘destructive’ cyclone

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

The northeastern Australian cities of Cairns and Port Douglas were readying on Tuesday for the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which is forecast to bring “destructive” winds and potential flooding.

The Category One storm has been slowly churning across the Coral Sea, with the core of the cyclone expected to hit Australia’s eastern coast around midday Wednesday (2300 GMT Tuesday).

The tourist cities of Cairns and Port Douglas — both gateways to the Great Barrier Reef — are in the path of the storm.

Meteorologists have forecast it will strengthen to a Category Two storm, bringing winds of 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour, heavy rain and possible storm tides.

Miriam Bradbury of Australia’s state Bureau of Meteorology said there was a possibility of “destructive” gusts.

“Winds of this strength can easily bring down tree limbs, whole trees or power lines,” she warned.

Authorities are warning of damage to fences, roofs and other property — urging residents to tie down loose items before the storm arrives.

Flood watches are in place for rivers across the region.

You may also like

Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears ‘dissolution’

Ukraine forces say shot down eight Kyiv-bound missiles

UN General Assembly meets Tuesday to discuss Gaza

Israeli forces battle Palestinian militants in south Gaza

Israel pursues Hamas in and around Gaza’s biggest cities

Hunter Biden indicted on tax evasion charges

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

HC dismisses writ over 12th national election schedule
Ukraine forces say shot down eight Kyiv-bound missiles
UN General Assembly meets Tuesday to discuss Gaza
President urges global community to resolve all conflicts thru talks

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More