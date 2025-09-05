Nurul Haque Nur’s Health Condition Worsens; Probe Commission Formed Over Attack

The physical condition of Gana Adhikar Parishad President and former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur has deteriorated slightly, according to an update shared from his official Facebook page on Friday (September 5).

Doctors have advised that Nur be kept in a completely quiet environment. However, the presence of numerous visitors at the hospital is disrupting that atmosphere. The post urged party leaders, activists, and well-wishers not to crowd the hospital but instead to pray for his recovery from their respective places.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a three-member commission to investigate the recent attack on Nur. The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Thursday (September 4) announcing the formation of the body, headed by Justice Md. Ali Reza of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.

Other members of the commission include the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division. The Ministry of Home Affairs will provide all necessary support, including secretarial and financial assistance, and may assign government officials to assist the commission if required.

The commission has been given 30 working days (one month) to submit its report. Its mandate includes identifying those responsible for the August 29 attack on Nur, recommending legal action against them, and suggesting measures to prevent such incidents in the future.