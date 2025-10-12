Pakistan 58 Soldiers Killed, Claims Afghanistan

In response to alleged airstrikes by Pakistan on Afghan territory, Taliban forces reportedly launched retaliatory attacks, claiming that at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and about 30 others injured.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Afghan forces also seized a large amount of Pakistani weapons. He added that more than 20 Taliban fighters were either killed or injured during the counter-attack.

So far, Pakistan has not issued an official comment on the claims.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Helmand provincial government, Maulvi Mohammad Qasim Riaz, told the media that on the night of October 11, in a counteroperation near the Durand Line in the Bahrampur district, Afghan forces killed 15 Pakistani soldiers, captured three military outposts, and seized arms and ammunition.

Reports via state Afghan media, citing agencies like the Associated Press (AP), also claimed that more than a dozen Pakistani soldiers were killed in counterattacks. Islamabad, however, maintains silence on the matter.

Last Thursday, the Taliban government accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in Kabul and the eastern Paktika province. In retaliation, the Taliban pledged to respond. Pakistan has neither confirmed nor denied the strikes, but has called upon Kabul to prevent anti-Pakistani militant groups—particularly Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)—from operating within Afghanistan.

Media reports indicate that in response to the Pakistani strikes, Afghan forces attacked Pakistani security posts across several border provinces including Helmand, Kandahar, Kabul, Paktika, Khost, Nangarhar, and Kunar. These provinces border Pakistan.

According to Enayetullah Khowarazmi, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the retaliatory attacks were launched after Pakistan allegedly violated Afghan airspace, and the operations continued until midnight local time. He warned that if the Pakistani forces again violate Afghan airspace, the Afghan military is prepared to respond strongly to defend its borders.

Separately, citing security sources, Pakistan’s state media reported that its forces have seized 19 Afghan border outposts in response to the Taliban attacks. Reports state that Taliban fighters in several posts were killed, others fled, and some outposts caught fire. Radio Pakistan claimed that Pakistan’s military destroyed Taliban camps including Manojba Camp Battalion Headquarters, Jandus Post, Turkmenzai Camp, and Kharchar Fort.

The reports also say that Afghan forces aimed to target “Khowariz groups” trying to infiltrate Pakistan’s border. Pakistani posts responded swiftly with strong countermeasures.