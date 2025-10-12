“We didn’t count the murderer Hasina — there’s no time to count officials like you”

During a road march spanning 160 kilometers through Panchagarh against extortion, land grabbing, syndicates, and corruption, NCP leader Sarjis Alam grew visibly angered when the electricity was cut off during a public speech in Sher-Bangla Park in Panchagarh on Saturday (October 11).

He passionately addressed the crowd:

“In every one of our events, those who did this—political (expletive)—we will see them. We’ll tear their hearts out and throw them on the road.”

He continued,

“Those associated with NESCO and its operations, be warned — during the past month, at three NCP events, each time electricity was cut. Sometimes once, sometimes twice, and we remained silent. But when it happens every time, we believe you’re each political (expletive). You’re political sycophants. That’s why at every NCP program, this happens.”

Sarjis then declared:

“From now on, if any institution in Panchagarh acts with political bias, that institution will not remain here. Those bankrupt in politics should begin to tidy up their ends. We did not count Hasina the murderer; there’s no time to count officials like you. From this point forward, we will see how they behave in Panchagarh as institutions.”

He added,

“Whenever you speak against extortion, corrupt land grabbers, syndicates, and misuse of power, obstacles start appearing. We clearly say — in Panchagarh, while we are around, those who misuse power, extort, grab properties, traffic drugs, or run syndicates will not sleep peacefully.”

He warned,

“We will see how big their hearts are. If we get the chance to represent in Parliament, then people will see what a district should really be like.”