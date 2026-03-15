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Pakistan Loses Series 2-1 to Bangladesh

by newsdesk
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Bangladesh won the first match of the series convincingly. However, Pakistan bounced back in the very next match, with the visitors leveling the series with a significant victory. As a result, the final match became the series decider. In this crucial encounter, Pakistan batted chasing Bangladesh’s target of 291 runs.

At the end of 50 overs, Pakistan’s score stood at 279 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Consequently, Bangladesh won the match, and the Tigers claimed the series 2-1.

More details to follow…

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