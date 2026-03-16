Prime Minister Visits Dinajpur Today to Inaugurate Canal Excavation Program

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit Dinajpur on Monday (March 16) to inaugurate the canal excavation program. This marks BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman’s first district visit since taking oath as Prime Minister.

Upon news of the Prime Minister’s arrival, a festive atmosphere has enveloped Balarampur in Dinajpur’s Kaharol upazila. Many villagers are overjoyed, and the entire area is eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the Prime Minister. During his visit, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will participate in the canal excavation program at Sahapara village in Balarampur. This program will simultaneously launch canal excavation projects in 53 districts across the country.

Strict security measures have been implemented ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival. Ministers and MPs are directly supervising preparations. A stage has been set up at the event site where the Prime Minister will inaugurate the canal excavation by cutting soil with a spade. Army personnel have established a security perimeter around the venue to bolster security. Throughout the day, intelligence surveillance has been intensified, and RAB members, along with dog squads, are conducting extensive monitoring in the area.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Syedpur Airport from Dhaka and then proceed by bus to Kaharol, reaching by 12 PM. After inaugurating the canal excavation, he will address a public gathering. Following the canal excavation at Sahapara and the public meeting, he will visit the graves of his maternal grandfather M. E. Majumder, maternal grandmother Begum Taoyba Majumder, and elder maternal aunt Begum Khursheed Jahan Haque at Sheikh Faridpur graveyard in the district town.

In the afternoon, after an exchange of views with dignitaries and political leaders and attending a party Iftar Mahfil organized at the southern end of Shaheed Boro Maidan, the Prime Minister will return to Dhaka via Syedpur Airport the same night. Security arrangements, stage construction, and other logistical preparations are underway in Dinajpur for his visit.

The people of Balarampur still can’t quite believe that the Prime Minister is coming. Residents of this remote village have made all preparations to see the Prime Minister in person. Manjurul Islam, MP for Dinajpur-1 constituency, stated that the people of Dinajpur are ready to welcome the Prime Minister.

The canal excavation will lead to socio-economic development for the people in this area. Re-excavating 12.5 kilometers of canals will bring 10,000 bighas of land under cultivation and benefit 35,000 farmers. State Minister for Water Resources, Farhad Hossain Azad, mentioned that BNP’s electoral promises included canal excavation, environment, agriculture, and a green revolution. The Prime Minister is fulfilling his promises.