Reform Council Has No Constitutional Existence: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that, according to the constitution, there is no existence of a Reform Council. The matter is still pending in the High Court.

Salahuddin Ahmed made this statement on Sunday (March 15) before entering the parliamentary session.

He said the President has convened the session of the National Parliament, not the session of the Reform Council.

Regarding the July Charter, the Home Minister said, “We uphold the July Charter, but for that, the constitution needs to be reformed. Discussions will be held on that matter.”

At this time, Salahuddin Ahmed stated that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have resigned not from the party, but from their party posts.

He said that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker resigned from their party posts in the interest of maintaining neutrality.