Home » Reform Council Has No Constitutional Existence: Home Minister
FeaturedPolitics

Reform Council Has No Constitutional Existence: Home Minister

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that, according to the constitution, there is no existence of a Reform Council. The matter is still pending in the High Court.

Salahuddin Ahmed made this statement on Sunday (March 15) before entering the parliamentary session.

He said the President has convened the session of the National Parliament, not the session of the Reform Council.

Regarding the July Charter, the Home Minister said, “We uphold the July Charter, but for that, the constitution needs to be reformed. Discussions will be held on that matter.”

At this time, Salahuddin Ahmed stated that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have resigned not from the party, but from their party posts.

He said that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker resigned from their party posts in the interest of maintaining neutrality.

You may also like

Parliament Decides 50 Hours of Discussion on President’s Speech

Constitutional Reform Issue May Be Raised in Parliament: Home Minister

We have started working on implementing all promises even before the ink...

Iran Attacks US Aircraft at Saudi Base

Bangladesh Suffers Crushing 128-Run Defeat Against Pakistan

Prime Minister to Inaugurate Shahapara Canal Excavation on Monday

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More