Tuesday, February 13, 2024
National

PM asks ministries to take important, viable development schemes

by Salauddin
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked all the ministries to take important and acceptable development schemes for country’s socio-economic advancement, directing to complete the other low-cost projects quickly.

“We have to choose important and acceptable development projects for our socio-economic prosperity,” she said while presiding over the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at NEC conference room at Sher-e-Banglanagar here this morning.

The premier said the projects will have to be taken in such way as it can contribute to the country’s advancement towards prosperity and her government can achieve its goal of overall development.

She also asked all concerned particularly the secretaries of the ministries to take prompt measures in completing the low-cost projects at the quickest possible time.

“If we can complete these projects quickly, we can take up new projects,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also instructed to complete the time-extended development schemes swiftly to save money and time as well.

“The timeframe of some projects was extended. I think these projects should be accomplished quickly. Otherwise, expenses will increase unnecessarily and even time as well,” she said, asking her office to supervise the issues.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ECNEC, said the world has been facing economic pressure due to the global reason.

But, Bangladesh is in good situation as its economic growth and national development was so fast prior to the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions and counter sanctions, she said.

The ongoing attack on Gaza and killings there again mark further global unrest that already barred transportation, resulting in price hike, she continued.

To face the situation, the premier said she has instructed all concerned to increase food production bringing every inch of arable land under cultivation.

She also stressed the need for reducing dependency on importing food items.

The head of the government said Bangladesh is currently producing 40 percent onion against its demand.

Mentioning that the country is importing 90 percent edible oil against its demand, she said but, the harvest of edible oil in the season is 40 percent against its demand.

“Our target is to be self-reliant in food production gradually,” she added.

