Friday, September 8, 2023
PM for stopping Russia-Ukraine war peacefully through negotiations
National

PM for stopping Russia-Ukraine war peacefully through negotiations

by Salauddin
by Salauddin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for finding a way to stop the Russia-Ukraine war through negotiations and a peaceful manner.

She made the call when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s official Ganabhaban residence here this morning prior to her departure for New Delhi, India to attend the G-20 Summit.

PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.

Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on Thursday evening on a two-day visit after attending the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This is the first-ever visit to Bangladesh by any Russian Foreign Minister since independence.

The Russian Foreign Minister is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10 after completing his visit to Bangladesh.

Lavrov also held a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday night.

Lavrov was scheduled to visit Dhaka in November last year, but he had to cancel it because of his schedule changes. more…

