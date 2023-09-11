PM holds bilateral meeting with Macron on diversifying cooperation

The bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French President Emmanuel Macron was concluded this morning on diversifying the existing relationship.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here after having a Tete-a-Tete between the two leaders.

Earlier, on his arrival at the PMO at 10:20 am, the French president was received by the Bangladesh premier with a flower bouquet at the tiger gate.

Sheikh Hasina and Emmanuel Macron also took part in a photo session before the bilateral meeting.

A couple of bilateral agreements or Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed in presence of the two leaders.

Later, they will also hold a joint press briefing.

Before leaving the PMO, Macron will sign the visitor’s book kept there.

Earlier in the morning, he paid glowing homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu’s portrait and then visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here.

The visit of the French president at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be the occasion to “concretize some projects and boost” further economic relations between the two countries.

This is Macron’s first visit to Bangladesh and second visit of any French president as former President Mitterrand visited Bangladesh on February 20-24 in 1990.

The bilateral trade relationship has gone a long way since early 1990.

The total trade between Bangladesh and France soared from €210M to €4.9 billion today with France being the 5th country for exports.

French companies are now involved in various sectors including engineering, energy, aerospace and water sectors.

Bangladesh and France hope that the French president’s visit will take the friendly relations between the two countries to a new height.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited France in November, 2021 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen earlier said Bangladesh and France would discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries apart from issues like climate change and regulated migration during the talks.

Climate change and the Rohingya crisis will be two other major issues to be discussed during the meeting.

Macron arrived in Dhaka on Sunday evening on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh after attending the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

A red carpet was rolled out and national anthems of both the countries were played as Macron was received by the prime minister with a flower bouquet at the airport at 8.10 pm on Sunday.

A guard of honour and 21-gun salute was given to him by the Armed Forces.

Macron also inspected the guard of honour.

From the airport, Macron went to the Hotel InterContinental where he later attended an official dinner hosted by the Bangladesh premier in his honour.

The French president later went to the Dhanmondi Lake to enjoy the music show performed by local band Joler Gaan.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was present at that time.

The French President is scheduled to leave Dhaka this afternoon.