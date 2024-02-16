PM holds meeting with Qatar Premier

A meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Premier and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was held here on the side lines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

The meeting was held at the conference venue, Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, this afternoon.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual and global interests.

Among others, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Masud Bin Momen were present during the meetings.

The Munich Security Conference 2024 is being held in German city Munich from February 16 to 18.