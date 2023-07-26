বাংলা
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PM leaves Rome for home
National

PM leaves Rome for home

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 2 minutes read

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today left here for home wrapping up her three-day official visit to Italy to attend the UN Food Systems Summit+2 Stocktaking Moment.

A regular flight of Qatar Airways, carrying the premier and her entourage members, departed from Rome Fiumicino Airport at 09:45am local time (01:45pm BST).

The flight is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 02:05am (BST) on Thursday after making over one hour stopover at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

The prime minister arrived in Rome, Italy on June 23 to join UNFSS+2 conference at the invitation of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres.

The UNFSS+2 conference was held at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters on July 24-26 with the theme “Sustainable Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity: Diverse Pathways in a Shared Journey”.

The premier addressed the official opening of the conference as the special guest speaker on July 24.

Around 2000 participants from over 160 countries, including over 20 heads of state and government, attended the UNFSS+2.

Sheikh Hasina also participated in the plenary session titled “Food Systems and Climate Action”.

On the evening of the same day, she also joined the inaugural ceremony of Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room in FAO headquarters.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a bilateral meeting with her Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the newly opened Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room in the FAO headquarters on the sidelines of the UN Food Systems Summit.

In addition, three Italian ministers -Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio – also paid a courtesy call on the Bangladesh prime minister at FAO headquarters.

FAO Director General Qu Dongyu, President of International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD) Alvaro Lario and World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy Hensley McCain, as well, paid courtesy call on the premier.

On July 25, the premier attended the “Regional Envoys Conference” organised with Bangladesh ambassadors stationed in 15 European countries.

Sheikh Hasina also had a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

During the meeting, two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) – “Cooperation in the Field of Energy” and “Cultural Exchange Programme” – were exchanged in presence of the two prime ministers.

The prime minister also joined a community reception accorded to her hosted by the expatriate Bangladeshis in Italy.

You may also like

Bangladesh calls 13 western envoys for “violating diplomatic norms”

BNP wants abnormal situation, not elections in country: PM

EU welcomes Bangladesh’s move to develop human rights further

‘Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room’ opened at FAO headquarters

Italy keen to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh

PM joins 3-day UN Food Systems Summit starting this afternoon

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

‘Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room’ opened at FAO headquarters
Italy keen to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh
PM joins 3-day UN Food Systems Summit starting this afternoon
Biden urges Israel to postpone ‘divisive’ judicial reforms

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More