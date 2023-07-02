PM seeks vote for ‘Boat’ in next general polls

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today sought vote for her party’s electoral symbol ‘Boat’ in the next general election.

“The Awami League has brought the country’s independence, given its economic emancipation, socio-economic development and arranged food, clothes and accommodation for its people (countrymen). So, vote for the Awami League’s electoral symbol ‘Boat’ in the next general election,” she said.

The Premier made the remarks while exchanging greetings with the leaders and activists of local Awami League and its associate bodies, local

representatives and commoners at Kotalipara Upazila Awami League Office on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Sheikh Hasina said the fortune of the commoner is changed when the Awami

League assumes in power.

Briefly described her government’s efforts to ensure the country’s overall development in the last 14 and a half years, she, however, came down heavily on those who are blinded to the massive development.

“But they’re enjoying the benefits of the development,” the premier said.

“They who never want to see Awami League in power and are don’t see the country’s development. I have nothing to say,” she added.

The premier challenged those who don’t want country’s development, saying that she must develop the country.

The Prime Minister said she had no parents and brothers of her own, adding: “You (Kotalipara people) are my near and dear ones and you have always been working for me.”

She came to Gopalganj to exchange Eid greetings with the people of Kotalipara and Tungipara without exchanging greetings with others including her relatives, she continued.

Earlier, the Premier reached Kotalipara around 11:27 in the morning after

crossing the Padma Bridge following over three-hour car ride from her

official Ganabhaban residence, as part of her two-day visit to Kotalipara and Tungipara.

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser and only son Sajeeb Wazed Joy

accompanied her.

The entire Gopalganj has adorned a festive look with colourful posters,

banners and plakards while a joyful environment has been prevailing around the district centering her visit.

On her arrival at the Kotalipara Upazila AL Office, the Premier planted three wood, fruit and herbal saplings of Neem (margosal), Bakul (Spanish Cherry)and mango trees.

Later, she inaugurated the newly-constructed Kotalipara Upazil AL Office.

While exchanging the Eid greetings, most of the leaders of AL and its

associate bodies and local representatives expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for giving them chances to share their feelings in front of the Premier and wish her long life.

They also wished that Sheikh Hasina will be the next Prime Minister of the country and reiterated their commitments to work for winning the Awami League electoral symbol “Boat”.

In response, the Premier called upon all to pray for her as she can serve the countrymen.

AL Advisory Council Member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed was present on the dais

while Kotalipara Upazila AL General Secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh moderated the function.

After completion the programmes, the Premier left Kotalipara for

Tungipara in the afternoon.

On her arrival in Tungipara, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich

tributes and offered Fateha and joined a munajat at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier is scheduled to spend the night at Tungipara.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League (AL), will exchange

greetings with local AL and its associate organisations’ leaders and

activists, local representatives and masses, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow morning.

She is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka on Sunday (July 2) afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said her challenge is to transform Bangladesh into a smart and prosperous country free from hunger and poverty and give the countrymen an improved life.

“My target is to change the fate of the countrymen and make development of education, health and infrastructure,” she said.

The Prime Minister said they have achieved victory in the Liberation War and the nation will move across the world keeping the head high with due dignity.

“We want to work in implementing the target,” she said.

The premier said there are some people who are making allegations of having no freedom of expression though they are free to talk.

“I have nothing to do. Excuse them,” she added.

Spelling out the development happened during the AL government’s tenure, she said they have built roads, bridges and other infrastructures to mitigate the sufferings of the Kotalipara people.

“People had to suffer earlier to come to Kotalipara. But they have no sufferings now due to the development in communication,” she said.

The premier said building Padma Bridge was a big challenge for her government, confronting local and foreign conspiracies.

“We had been able to build the Padma Bridge with own finance facing the false allegation of corruption. This is the biggest thing and you have given me the power,” she said.

“We don’t come to power to make our own fortune rather we come to power to make people’s fortune,” she continued.

The primer said they have decreased extreme poverty level to 5 percent, saying there will be no poverty in the country.

Mentioning that her father had initiated giving houses free of cost to accommodate the commoners and said none will remain homeless and landless in the country as her government has been providing houses to all homeless and landless people.

The Prime Minister called upon all to bring every inch of fallow land across the country so that the country never experiences food insufficiency amid the worldwide global economic meltdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.