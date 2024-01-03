PM urges people to vote for ‘boat’ in reply to BNP-Jamaat’s atrocities

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the people to cast their votes for her party’s election symbol “boat” and ensure the victory to give a befitting reply to the atrocities of the BNP-Jamaat alliance, hoping that the January 7 election will be a milestone in the history of country’s democracy.

“You, people of Bangladesh, have to give a befitting reply to them (BNP-Jamaat alliance). We want that you will give appropriate reply electing Awami League through casting your votes for boat, and to continue the development spree in Bangladesh,” she said.

The Awami League chief made this call while addressing election rallies at Rajshahi, Gaibandha, Tangail, Cumilla and Brahmanbaria districts alongside Sandwip of Chattogram district, joining virtually from Awami League Office in the capital’s Tejgaon.

Briefly describing various atrocities of the BNP-Jamaat clique in recent times, including those in the railway sector, she said that the people of Bangladesh have to reply to the misdeeds of BNP-Jamaat.

She added, “We will be successful in the January 7 election and the people will be victorious.”

Sheikh Hasina said that she wants the next election to be a free, fair and neutral election in a true sense which will be a milestone in the country’s democratic history.

“People will cast votes for their favorite candidates and make them victorious. That is our target and it will be a milestone in the country’s democratic history,” she said.

Through this election, the path of economic forward march would widen further, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said all have to remember that this election is very important for the country as many people want to play many games with Bangladesh.

She said that those who don’t believe in the spirit of War of Liberation, those who banned ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan and Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech and those who destroyed the spirit of Liberation War, will just destroy the country.

They will play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of this country and that is why “our aim is to stop the playing of ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of the country by anyone,” she added.

The Awami League president said that people have to cast their votes peacefully for their desired candidates. “Here, none can resist any one. I don’t want any kind of confrontation,” she said.

She mentioned the slogan of Awami League – “I will cast my vote and whomever I want”.

“So, please cast your votes as you like, but I don’t want any kind of disturbance,” she said, adding, “Let not there be any unwanted incident and everyone should show utmost patience. There is no confusion about it.”

Mentioning that everyone will cast own vote peacefully, she said, “And we have to maintain that environment.”

Talking about the candidates of the election, she said that Awami League has its candidates in every constituency, but it has opened scope for the party aspirants to contest in the election.

Later, she talked to a cross section of people from Rajshahi, Gaibandha, Tangail, Cumilla and Brahmanbaria districts alongside Sandwip of Chattogram district.

She also witnessed colourful cultural programmes of these areas.

On the occasion of the 12th parliamentary election, the Awami League President kicked off her party’s election campaign from Sylhet-I constituency following the tradition and Ziarat of shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA).

Sheikh Hasina addressed an election rally at Government Rajendra College Field in Faridpur on January 2 and introduced the Awami League nominated candidates in Faridpdur, Rajbari and Magura districts, and sought votes in favour of them.

On the first day of New Year 2024, the Awami League President addressed a grand election rally at Kalabagan Field in the capital.

On December 30, Sheikh Hasina addressed rallies in Tungipara and Kotalipara, which are also her electoral constituency, and on her way back to Dhaka addressed another rally at Kalkini in Madaripur.

On December 28, the Awami League President virtually addressed six election rallies in Jamalpur, Sherpur, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Chandpur and Bandarban districts together from the party’s Tejgaon office.

She visited Rangpur on December 26 and addressed election rallies in Taraganj, Mithapukur and Pirganj upazilas.

on December 23, she held election rallies virtually in six districts – -at Public Library Filed in Kushtia, Wazir Ali School and College Field in Jhenaidah, Satkhira Government High School in Satkhira, Zilla Stadium in Netrokona, and Sheikh Russell Stadium in Rangamati district as well as Bamna and Patharghata upazilas in Barguna districts from Bangladesh Awami League Office.

On December 21, she also held election rallies in five districts –Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagracchari – through a virtual platform from Awami League Office at Tejgaon.

Awami League sources said that the party chief is scheduled to conclude her election campaign through the rally in Narayanganj tomorrow (January 4).