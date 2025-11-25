Referendum Ordinance gets final approval

The government today gave final approval to the draft of the Referendum Ordinance 2025 in line with the July National Charter Implementation Order 2025.

The Council of Advisers gave the approval at a special meeting held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Law Adviser Professor Dr Asif Nazrul briefed the media on the matter at the Foreign Service Academy in the city this afternoon.

“In line with the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, the government has formulated the Referendum Ordinance detailing the full procedure of how the referendum will be conducted,” he said.

“The ordinance got final approval at today’s meeting of the Council of Advisers and a gazette notification is expected to be issued today or tomorrow,” Prof Asif Nazrul added.

Explaining the key provisions of the ordinance, he said the referendum will contain one single question: “Do you approve the July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order, 2025 and the following constitutional reform proposals contained within the July National Charter?”

The ballot of the referendum will contain two boxes—Yes and No, he said, adding, the voters agreeing will mark Yes, and those disagreeing will mark No.

The law adviser, however, said the referendum will seek public consent on four proposals:

a) During the election period, the caretaker government, Election Commission, and other constitutional bodies will be formed in accordance with the procedures described in the July Charter.

b) The next parliament will be bicameral — consisting of an upper house of 100 members elected proportionally based on national votes, and any constitutional amendment will require the approval of a majority in the upper house.

c) The 30 issues agreed upon by political parties in the July Charter, including increased representation of women in parliament, election of a Deputy Speaker and committee chairpersons from the opposition, term limits for the Prime Minister, expanded powers of the President, protection of fundamental rights, judicial independence, and stronger local government — will be binding on the political parties that win the next election.

d) Other reforms described in the July Charter will be implemented in line with the commitments of the political parties.