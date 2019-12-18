President hosts Victory Day reception at Bangabhaban

President M Abdul Hamid and his spouse Rashida Khanom today hosted a reception at Bangabhaban here marking the country’s 49th Victory Day. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the reception held on the lush green

lawn of the President’s palace in the afternoon. Several thousands of guest attended the function from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Victory Day is a national holiday and it is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the allied forces over the Pakistani occupation army in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. The Pakistani occupation forces surrendered to the joint forces of Bangladesh and India ending the ninth-month Liberation War and turning East

Pakistan into Bangladesh.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanged greetings with the injured freedom fighters and other guests after the national anthem was sung. They also enquired about their wellbeing. The President and the Prime Minister cut a Victory Day cake on the occasion. Balloons were also released.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, cabinet members, advisers to the prime minister, Supreme Court judges, national leaders, parliament members as well as ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries were present on the occasion.

Senior lawyers, chiefs of the three services, senior political leaders, editors, journalist leaders, family members of Birshreshthas, artistes, cultural personalities, senior civil and military officers, academics, business community leaders, and distinguished citizens also joined the function.

During the reception, country’s renowned artistes, including Shahion Samad, Timir Nandi, Fahmida Nabi and Abubakar Siddique rendered songs while several children and a band group performed.