PM calls for resisting arsonists, killers

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to the countrymen to resist the arson terrorists and killers, saying that hearts of people cannot be won through arson terrorism and killing.

“It’s not possible to win the hearts of people through arson terrorism and killing. They (BNP) should know this and they should act accordingly,” she said.

The AL chief said this while addressing a discussion meeting at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), organised by the AL on the occasion of Great Victory Day.

She noted that BNP doesn’t want the welfare of people, rather they want to establish the regime of looting. “They don’t want to go for voting, because they know it very well that people of the country will not cast their votes for arson terrorists and killers,” she said.

To this end, Sheikh Hasina said that knowing the bitter truth, BNP and its allies wanted to foil the election. “For that purpose, they wanted to foil the election, and overthrow the government,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina urged all people of Bangladesh to build resistance against the criminals, arsonists, killers and those who uprooted rail lines to kill people, burn people through arson attacks.

She also made call to the countrymen to give good lessons to those who will engage in rail line up-rooting and arson attacks after nabbing them.

The head of government said that “these sort of destructive activities must not continue in Bangladesh.”

To this connection, she said that Bangladesh will never look back, it will move ahead.

Regarding the blockade and strike of BNP, Sheikh Hasina said that they (BNP) are become confine through their blockade and strike.

Mentioning that Begum Khaleda Zia has been under siege for years because she didn’t lifted the blockade she called in 2014, she said that now again BNP has called blockade and hartal (strike).

The Awami League President that her party didn’t take birth from the pocket of an illegal power grabber, rather Awami League is the organisation of the land and people of this country.

“This party (AL) grown up through struggle against all odds and unjust. So, the roots of this party is deeply rooted. They (BNP) can’t overthrow or suppress it like this way,” she said.

The premier said that when Bangladesh is advancing defying the odds rendered by Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war, at that time BNP and its allies are engaged in arson attacks, hartal and blockade programmes to play duck and drakes with fate of the people of Bangladesh.

“Will the people of Bangladesh accept it?,” she said, asking her party leaders and activists to convey this message to all countrymen.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh has established the rights of votes and food by movement and struggle.

She also said that Awami League has brought electoral reforms and it has given back the rights of votes to the people.

“People will take their decision whom they will elect and who will form the government,” she said, adding, “People of Bangladesh know what is good and what is bad for them. And they know when they get benefit during which party’ regime.”

The Prime Minister said that Bangladesh will never look back again, it will march forward and Bangalees will advance further like victorious way.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium member Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Huq and Sujit Roy Nondi, Central Working Committee Members freedom fighter Amirul Alam Milon, Anwar Hossain and Merina Jahan Kabita, Dhaka North City President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, and Dhaka South City General Secretary Humayun Kabir also spoke.

AL publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and his deputy Syed Abdul Awal Shameem moderated the discussion.