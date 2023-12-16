PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Victory Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 53rd Victory Day.

She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital city.

After placing the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence there for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the great leader of Bangladesh and the architect of the country’s independence.

Later, flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League, placed another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation as the party chief.