বাংলা
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National President to address maiden session of 12th JS today
National

President to address maiden session of 12th JS today

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 1 minutes read

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will address the first session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) starting at 3 pm today.

In line with the parliamentary practice, the President addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.

Earlier, he convened the first parliament session of 2024 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The President’s speech has already been approved in the cabinet, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He said the successes and future plans, including the development activities of the Awami League government, will get priority in the President’s speech.

Besides, several bills are likely to be placed before the House and passed as well in this session, the spokesman added.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting, with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, to fix the duration and agendas of the session.

You may also like

Complete ongoing projects quickly, take new after scrutiny: PM

EC president greets PM on her reelection

Light rain likely at four divisions including Dhaka

BNP takes path of rumour, arson terrorism: Quader

Indonesian president greets Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

Anisul bins possibility of any diplomatic crisis in country

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

US strikes Huthi target in Yemen after attack on British oil tanker
Top UN court to rule on landmark Israel Gaza genocide case
Israel accuses WHO of ‘collusion’ with Hamas
Complete ongoing projects quickly, take new after scrutiny: PM

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More