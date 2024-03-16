President to pay homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara tomorrow

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will pay rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj district tomorrow.

“The head of the state will pay homage to Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara at 10:30 am tomorrow on his birthday,” President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

The nation is set to celebrate the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman coinciding with the “National Children’s Day-2024” tomorrow.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the charismatic leader of the Bangalee nation and the architect of the independent Bangladesh was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents – Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The nation will celebrate the day through extensive programs with fanfare and gaiety.

After placing the wreath, the president will stand in solemn silence for some time to mark the profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, according to president’s program schedule.

A contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force will present the ‘State Salute’ at that time while the bugles will play the last post.

President Shahabuddin along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members will offer doa there.

The head of the state will also sign the visitors’ book kept the graveyard premises.

Later in the afternoon, the president will host a milad and doa-mahfil at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on the occasion.

A special munajat will be offered seeking eternal peace of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his martyred family members, who were brutally assassinated on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

Doa will also be offered seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity of the country, welfare of the people and greater unity of the Muslim Ummah across the world.

President’s family members, secretaries concerned, civil and military officials and employees of the Bangabhaban will attend the milad-mahfil and munajat.