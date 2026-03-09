Home » Prime Minister Congratulates Nepal Government and People for Peaceful Elections
Prime Minister Congratulates Nepal Government and People for Peaceful Elections

by newsdesk
Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has congratulated the government and people of Nepal on the occasion of the peacefully held parliamentary elections in the country.

He conveyed this congratulatory message on Wednesday (March 9) via his verified page on the social media platform Facebook.

Tareque Rahman stated, “Congratulations to the government and people of Nepal for the successful and peaceful parliamentary elections held on March 5, 2026. The successful and peaceful conduct of parliamentary elections in Nepal reflects the democratic aspirations and determination of its people. At the same time, it highlights the strength of Nepal’s democratic institutions.”

He added, “Bangladesh is keen to work closely with Nepal’s new government and its people in the future.”

The Prime Minister also noted that Bangladesh is committed to further strengthening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

