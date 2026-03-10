Trump Hints at Swift End to Iran War

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States and Israel are very close to achieving their goals in the ongoing war against Iran, and the conflict could end “very soon.” However, he clarified that the war would not conclude within this week.

Meanwhile, large public rallies have been held across Iran in support of Mojtaba Khamenei, who has taken over as the new supreme leader, succeeding the deceased supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

On the other hand, the United States and Israel have continued their attacks on various locations in Iran. At least 40 people were killed in an attack in the eastern part of the capital, Tehran. Additionally, three children were reported killed in separate attacks in Lorestan province.

In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on US and Israel-related installations in the Middle East. These attacks targeted various facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. At least two people were reportedly killed in Iranian attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated on the Lebanese border. As shelling continues between Israel and Hezbollah, the number of fatalities from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has exceeded 486. Additionally, nearly seven hundred thousand people have been displaced.

Due to Iran’s attacks, several Gulf countries have been forced to temporarily halt oil production. Consequently, international oil prices have reached their highest level in four years.

