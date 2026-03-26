Prime Minister Tarique Rahman Makes First Visit to Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid a courtesy call on President Md. Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Great Independence and National Day. He arrived at Bangabhaban at 6:10 PM on Thursday (March 26) with his daughter, Barrister Zaima Rahman.

According to the Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon, President Md. Shahabuddin and his wife, Professor Rebeka Sultana, warmly welcomed the Prime Minister upon his arrival at Bangabhaban. During the meeting, the President and the Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries.

Earlier in the afternoon, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated a special friendly football match for Independence Day at Bangabandhu National Stadium. After enjoying the game from the gallery there, he directly proceeded to Bangabhaban.

It is noteworthy that Tarique Rahman took the oath as Prime Minister on February 17 at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. President Md. Shahabuddin administered the oath. This marks Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first official and courtesy visit to the President at Bangabhaban since assuming office.