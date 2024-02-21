বাংলা
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Quader for removing poisonous trees of communalism
National

Quader for removing poisonous trees of communalism

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 4 views 1 minutes read

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today called for removing the poisonous trees of communal forces, led by BNP.

“Communalism is the barrier towards development of the country. The poisonous tree of communalism has spread its branches under the leadership of BNP. We will uproot this poisonous tree. This is our commitment on this Shaheed Day,” he said.

The minister was talking to journalists after paying homage to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement by laying a wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar here marking the Shaheed Dibash’ (Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day.

Noting that Ekushey February is the foundation of independent Bangladesh, Quader said the foundation of Bangladesh was laid through the Language Movement of Ekushey February under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After passing various milestones in the struggle for independence, Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech gave direction to all to make the country independent, he added.

Bangladesh, he said, which became independent on December 16, 1971 is now reached a new height of development and prosperity before the world.

You may also like

President, PM pay homage to language heroes

Nation paying homage to language martyrs

PM to hand over ‘Ekushey Padak-2024’ tomorrow

PM’s presence at Munich meet attaches Bangladesh’s importance: Quader

PM returns home after joining Munich Security Conference

PM holds meeting with Qatar Premier

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

PM’s presence at Munich meet attaches Bangladesh’s importance: Quader
PM returns home after joining Munich Security Conference
Two-state solution for lasting peace highlighted in Munich
Navalny’s ‘killers’ refusing to hand over body, allies say

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More