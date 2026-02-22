Teachers Won’t Have to Protest on the Streets Anymore: Education Minister

Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister A. N. M. Ehsanul Hoque Milan has stated that teachers will no longer need to protest on the streets regarding their demands. He added that the Prime Minister gives utmost importance to the Ministry of Education and the government will seriously consider teachers’ legitimate demands.

He made these remarks during a briefing organized at the Ministry of Education following an exchange of views meeting with the Teacher-Employee Unity Alliance at the Secretariat on Sunday, February 22.

The Minister stated, “We will look into the demands of the teachers. However, you (teachers) also need to commit to what you will do to improve the quality of education. Merely identifying problems is not enough; you must also come forward with solutions.”

Regarding the Eid bonus, he announced that the demand for a 100% Eid bonus for teachers would be reviewed. “I will raise this matter with the Prime Minister. Since it is not mentioned in this year’s budget, discussion on this topic is necessary,” he added.

Expressing a strong stance against corruption, the Minister said, “As a Minister-State Minister, I have taken an oath — I will not engage in corruption, nor will I allow anyone else to do so. We do not commit corruption, we will not, and we will not allow it.” He reiterated his commitment to keeping the Ministry of Education free from corruption and irregularities.

The Minister also mentioned that there would be discussions regarding increasing teachers’ retirement allowances and the welfare trust.

At this time, State Minister for Education Bobby Hajjaj stated that no form of corruption or politicization would be tolerated in the Ministry of Education. “As the State Minister and the Education Minister — none of us will commit corruption, nor will we allow anyone else to,” he affirmed.

During the meeting, top officials of the ministry pledged to operate the education sector under the framework of transparency and accountability.