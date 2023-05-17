বাংলা
Thursday, 18 May, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Return of Sheikh Hasina began new era in Bangladesh: Joy
Politics

Return of Sheikh Hasina began new era in Bangladesh: Joy

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comment

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy today said the nation can enjoy the fruits of freedom because Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina returned to the country on May 17, 1981.

“On May 17, 1981, Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, returned to the country with a sad heart, tearful eyes, and deep sorrow after losing her parents and siblings. Today we can enjoy the fruits of freedom because she returned to the country,” he wrote in his verified Facebook post.

Marking the Homecoming Day of Sheikh Hasina, now Prime Minister, he wrote that return of Sheikh Hasina began a new era in Bangladesh and shared a video documentary.

With the elimination of the politics of violence, Joy wrote, “Today we have become wealthy, and we can breathe a sigh of peace in a clean and green Bangladesh”.

Noting that the Awami League government has completed revolutionary work in changing people’s living standards from village to village, city-suburb-downtowns, Joy wrote even through the modernization of the education sector with information technology, the new generation is getting the opportunity to develop themselves as humane and smart citizens.

“With the visionary plan of Bangabandhu and Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Smart Bangladesh is gradually being developed by the hands of the smart generation,” he wrote.

You may also like

Palestine state should be established based on pre-1967 lines: Raushon

President urges lawyers to play due role to ensure good governance

Quader urges BNP not to play with fire 

Congress passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, major win for Biden

These are the people who made history on election night in new polls

Harris to announce Biden administration’s meeting of the Space Council

Our Mission

Want to give a nice, fresh and fair media for the people of Bangladesh where will be no Sign of “black media”. 

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

BGMEA president for turning youths into skilled human resources
Palestine state should be established based on pre-1967 lines: Raushon
Dipu Moni for joint efforts to implement blended education
Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming means restoration of democracy: Hasan

@2011 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPEROROSFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email