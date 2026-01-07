The leader of the volunteer party was shot dead in the capital

Dhaka Metropolitan North Volunteers Joint Convener Azizur Rahman Muchabbir was shot dead. Another person was shot in this incident.

This incident took place on Wednesday night (January 7) in the Green Road area of Panthpath of the capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADC) of Tejgaon Division of DMP Fazlul Karim said that miscreants shot two people in an alley next to Star Hotel at 8:40 pm. Among the injured, Azizur Rahman Muchabbir’s condition was critical; He died before treatment. The identity of the other shot dead person is yet to be known.

Police quickly visited the spot and admitted the injured to BRB Hospital. Law enforcement agencies have started an investigation to find out the cause of the murder and identify the culprits.