Sans Bangamata, Bangabandhu is incomplete

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib was an inspiration for Bangabandhu and because of her unqualified support Bangabandhu could devote his entire life for the causes of mass people.

“Without Bangamata, Bangabandhu is incomplete. Sheikh Mujib could become Bangabandhu having Bangamata beside him,” senior politician and Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu told BSS.

Bangamata finally sacrificed her life along with Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975 setting an example in country’s history, he said marking the 93rd birth anniversary of the great lady.

‘Whenever Bangabandhu had been put on jail, he never became anxious about anything as Bangamata always steered the Awami League and his family every time,” said Amu.

Remembering the role of Bangamata on the historic day of March 7, 1971, Amu said, many leaders gave many advices to Mujib to announce in the rally. But only Begum Mujib suggested him to address the audience from his heart.

He said, Bangabandhu gave utmost value to the words of Bangamata and from his heart he delivered his historic extempore speech urging the nation to fight against the Pakistani occupation force to free the motherland from subjugation without giving any immediate proclamation of independence.

Amu recalled that Bangamata also had taken a very bold step when Bangabandhu along with other accused was in Pakistani military captivity in the Agartala conspiracy case.

He said, several Awami League leaders wanted to release Bangabandhu from jail on parole when trial of the case was underway. But Bangamata strongly opposed the idea demanding unconditional release of Bangabandhu and other accused of the case, he said.

Later, the Pakistani rulers were forced to release Bangabandhu and other accused of the case on February 22, 1969 amid mass upsurge.

Talking to BSS, AL Advisory Council member Mozaffar Hossain Paltu said Bangamata inspired Bangabandhu in different ways to make true the long cherished dream of Bangabandhu for nation’s independence.

“Bangamata played the role of messenger for leaders and workers of Awami League when Bangabandhu was in jail,” he said adding that Bangamata guided the leaders and workers to forge unity and organize the party in absence of Bangabandhu.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said Bangamata had played a very crucial role in all movements particularly at the time of six-point demand, Agartala conspiracy case and on the day of historic March 7, 1971.

“Bangamata even sold her ornaments for running the party and provide financial support to the party workers at the time of their needs,” he noted.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said Bangabandhu always received the advices of Bangamata with high importance and her suggestions helped Bangabandhu take right decisions during crisis.

Bangamata never thought about her family’s luxury, rather she always extended helping hand to party leaders and workers in their crisis from her personal savings, Nasim said.

Bangamata shared the sorrows of Bangabandhu but never tried to take any benefit of the good days.” he said.