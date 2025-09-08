Sheikh Hasina Bringing Children into Party Leadership Using ‘Rahul-Priyanka Model’: BBC Bangla

BBC Bangla published under the headline, ‘Sheikh Hasina bringing children into party leadership using the Rahul-Priyanka model.’ In the report, BBC Bangla said that since 17 May 1981, Sheikh Hasina has continuously held the position of president of Bangladesh’s major political party, the Awami League, for more than 44 years.

The report further stated that Sheikh Hasina has never publicly revealed her succession plan, leaving uncertainty about who will lead the party in her absence. After her removal from power on 5 August last year, the Awami League’s organizational structure was significantly weakened, and the interim government limited the party’s activities. Consequently, grassroots leaders were unclear about whose guidance to follow.

BBC Bangla reports that for over a year, Sheikh Hasina has been staying in India as a government guest, where her movements and interactions with party leaders have been tightly controlled. This situation, combined with some pressure, has prompted her to finalize the unresolved issue of succession. Additionally, she will turn 78 this month, which adds an age-related factor.

What is Sheikh Hasina’s plan?

According to BBC Bangla, Sheikh Hasina has finalized a plan to bring her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul into the top leadership of the Awami League. Additionally, Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby will also play a role.

BBC Bangla states that Sheikh Hasina intends to apply the same model used by India’s main opposition party, Congress, which has positioned Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as front-line leaders while keeping senior leadership roles within the family.

Recently, after being placed on indefinite leave by the World Health Organization (WHO), Saima Wazed is now fully active in politics. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, though a U.S. citizen and permanent resident, continues to serve as the party’s main spokesperson. Saima Wazed assists her mother directly in drafting speeches, setting the party’s schedule, and hosting meetings with outsiders under the restrictions imposed on Sheikh Hasina.

What do Awami League leaders say?

BBC Bangla reports that several senior leaders inside and outside India are aware of Sheikh Hasina’s succession plan and confirm the application of the ‘Rahul-Priyanka model’ in Awami League leadership. However, the topic is sensitive within the party, and no one spoke on the record. Central Executive Committee member and former State Minister for Information Mohammad Arafat said that the party’s current priority is the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh, not the allocation of positions.

Why has Saima Wazed entered politics now?

BBC Bangla reports that on 11 July 2025, Saima Wazed was placed on indefinite leave from her position as WHO’s Regional Director for Southeast Asia. This decision was influenced by the Bangladesh government’s reluctance and past allegations regarding corruption, misuse of power, and illegal assets. As a result, she is now fully engaged in Awami League political activities.

What is the Rahul-Priyanka model?

The report explains that due to age and health issues, Sonia Gandhi has reduced her political activity, and her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, are leading the party. Sheikh Hasina plans to implement the same approach in the Awami League.

Current party structure and leaders

BBC Bangla highlights that even though Sheikh Hasina is in India, the Awami League’s operations continue under a triangular leadership structure: Saima Wazed in Delhi, Sajeeb Wazed in the U.S., and senior leaders in Kolkata. General Secretary Obaidul Quader currently remains sidelined. Sheikh Hasina relies more on three Kolkata-based leaders: former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former MP A.F.M. Bahauddin Nasim, and presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak. Saima Wazed coordinates regular communication and action plans with them, while Sajeeb Wazed manages overseas messaging and media narratives.

BBC Bangla concludes that the Awami League, over 76 years old, is navigating one of its most challenging periods, yet leadership remains firmly in the hands of the first family.

Source: BBC Bangla