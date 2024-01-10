বাংলা
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
National

Sheikh Hasina reelected as Leader of the House

by Salauddin
by Salauddin

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been reelected as the Leader of the House unanimously for the 12th parliament.

After taking oath, the new AL members of parliament (MPs) today reelected Sheikh Hasina as the Leader of the House for the fourth consecutive term at the maiden meeting of the AL Parliamentary Party (ALPP) at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, MP, proposed Sheikh Hasina’s name as the Leader of the House which was supported by Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, MP.

The proposal was later accepted unanimously with a gigantic clap.

The ALPP meeting again nominated Matia Chowdhury, MP, as the Deputy Leader of the House.

The meeting also decided to reelect Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, Advocate Shamsul Haque Tuku, MP, as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House respectively while Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, MP, as the chief whip of the parliament.

Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury was reelected as secretary of the ALPP as well.

