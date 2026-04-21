Siphoned-off Funds to be Repatriated and Given to the People: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has inaugurated the second phase of the ‘Family Card’ distribution program.

He inaugurated the program at an event held at Shaheed Zia Degree College field in Bagbari, Gabtoli Upazila, Bogura on Monday (April 20) afternoon.

At this event, the widely promised Family Cards of the BNP government were handed over to 911 people. The head of government also announced that Family Cards would be delivered to 23 upazilas within this month.

In his speech delivered at this event, he stated that crores of Taka were siphoned off during the previous autocratic regime. He added that the siphoned-off money would be repatriated and distributed among the people through farmers and the Family Cards.

Notably, the BNP government launched the experimental (piloting) phase of the Family Card program on March 10, within a month of coming to power. Women heads of households are primarily receiving these cards.

Regarding this, Tarique Rahman stated that the government would equally assist both women and men to take the country forward.