UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner greets Chief Adviser Dr Yunus

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner has congratulated Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on his appointment as the Chief Adviser to the interim government.

“On behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), I wish to warmly congratulate you on your appointment as the Hon’ble Chief Adviser of the interim Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” he wrote in a message recently sent to Prof Yunus.

Alongside his colleagues in UNDP Bangladesh, Steiner reaffirmed the UNDP’s steadfast commitment to support the emerging national priorities of the interim government, according to a message of the press wing of the chief adviser.

“Please count on our global and regional networks and expertise in areas such as economic recovery and strengthening of institutions of governance to support Bangladesh in this period of critical transition,” he said.

Steiner wished Prof Yunus and the Advisory Council every success as the chief adviser guides his nation through a peaceful, just and democratic transition, towards a more inclusive and prosperous future for all people of Bangladesh.

“As a friend, I wish you well on every step along the way and cannot state enough my excitement as you take on this important role for your country. Please count on our full support in particular on the ground through our UNDP Country Office in Bangladesh, headed by Stefan Liller,” the message read.