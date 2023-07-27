SSC Result 2023, Education Board Bangladesh, SSC Result 2023 will be published on Friday. SSC result check

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of this year will be published on Friday. The examinees will able to get their results through website and SMS from 10:30 am on Friday.

The candidates will get their results through visiting www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. They will have to submit their roll and registration numbers in the website to get the results.

Apart from this, they will also be able get the results by sending an SMS to 16222.

A candidate will have to write the word SSC, the first three English letters of his/her board, his/her roll number and the year of examination in the SMS.

For example, a candidate who appeared for the SSC or equivalent examinations under Dhaka education board, Dhaka with a roll number of ‘555555’ will have to write SSC(space)Dha(space)555555(space)2023 to send it to 16222. Then, he/she will get the result through SMS.

The educational institutions need to visit www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd to download institution-wise results by submitting EIIN numbers.

On Friday morning, Education Minister Dipu Moni will hand over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a virtual event on Friday. Then the prime minister will announce the results, reports BSS.

Later, the education minister will announce the details of the results at a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) in the capital.

20,72,163 students from various centers displayed up for the exam. There were 3,412 or more testing locations. Boys students made up 10,23,212 of them, while girls students made up 10,08,687 of them. Therefore, there are 14,525 more boys than girls who show up for the school-level exam. The Results Will Be Published by the Authority on July 27, 2023.

