Gold Price Breaks Record, Reaches All-Time High in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has once again increased the price of gold in the domestic market. With an increase of BDT 8,339 per Bhori, the price of 22-carat gold has reached BDT 252,467 per Bhori, marking the highest in the country’s history.

BAJUS announced this information in a press release on Wednesday night (January 21). The new prices will be effective from Thursday (January 22).

The press release stated that the new gold prices have been set due to an increase in the value of acid gold (pure gold) in the local market.

According to the new prices:

22 Carat: BDT 252,467

21 Carat: BDT 240,978

18 Carat: BDT 206,569

Traditional Method: BDT 169,653

BAJUS further informed that a government-mandated 5% VAT and a BAJUS-determined minimum 6% labour charge must be added to the selling price of gold. However, the labour charge may vary based on jewellery design and quality.

Previously, on Tuesday (January 20), the price of 22-carat gold per Bhori in the domestic market was set at BDT 244,128, an increase of BDT 5,249. So far this year, gold prices in the domestic market have been adjusted 10 times, with prices increasing 8 times and decreasing 2 times.

Silver Price Also Increased

Along with gold, silver prices have also been increased. With an increase of BDT 292 per Bhori, the price of 22-carat silver has been set at BDT 6,882 per Bhori, which is also the highest in the country’s history.

According to the new silver prices:

22 Carat: BDT 6,882

21 Carat: BDT 6,532

18 Carat: BDT 5,599

Traditional Method: BDT 4,199

This year, silver prices in the domestic market have been adjusted 7 times, with prices increasing 5 times and decreasing 2 times. In 2025, silver prices were adjusted a total of 13 times, with increases 10 times and decreases 3 times.