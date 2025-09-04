UN Resident Coordinator meets Chief Adviser, pledges support for February elections

United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis today met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the city.

During the meeting, Lewis lauded the strong collaboration exists between the UN and the interim government. They also discussed wide range of issues focusing on Bangladesh’s development priorities and reform agenda.

The discussion mainly covered the upcoming national elections slated to be held on February next. In this connection, the UN Resident Coordinator reaffirmed the UN’s ongoing commitment to support the Bangladesh Election Commission to hold a free, fair and peaceful election.

“The UN fully supports the February general election as it is crucial for the country’s democratic transition,” Lewis stated.

They, however, discussed ways the UN could assist in ensuring a transparent, free, fair, and peaceful electoral process.

The two also explored avenues for expanded UN support to advance the government’s ambitious reform initiatives.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and the Rohingya conference to be held later this month.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the sharp decline in international funding for Rohingya humanitarian efforts, which is already affecting education and other critical services in the camps.

Chief Adviser Yunus stressed the need for sustained international solidarity and increased support to address the funding shortfall and strengthen Bangladesh’s humanitarian response for the Rohingya population.

Resident Coordinator Lewis reiterated the UN’s steadfast support for Bangladesh’s reform and transition process, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to helping the country achieve sustainable development and long-term prosperity.