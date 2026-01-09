This is a big bad news in Indian cricket

Just before the T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team received a big bad news. The selection committee, team management and the Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) are worried about Tilak Verma, the emerging batsman of the team. His participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup is now uncertain due to a recent surgery.

Tilak Verma underwent testicular torsion surgery in Rajkot on Wednesday (January 8). With such a surgery just a month before the start of the World Cup, big questions have been raised about his physical fitness and match preparation. According to the doctors, it may take at least three to four weeks for him to fully recover and return to the field.

Hyderabad Cricket Association officials said Tilak’s rehabilitation process is proceeding cautiously. In this situation, it is considered virtually impossible for him to play in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. As a result, this left-handed batsman may lose a big opportunity to practice matches before the World Cup.

In this situation, the Indian selectors quickly started thinking about alternative players. It is said that there may be changes in the World Cup squad if necessary. However, sources close to Tilak said that if all goes well, he can return to light training within a week. It will take time to regain full fitness though.

India will play their first match of the T20 World Cup on February 7, against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tilak’s full recovery ahead of that match is now the main focus of the Indian team management.

Notably, Tilak Verma was injured while playing against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on January 6. Batting at number three as the captain of Hyderabad, he scored 34 runs off 45 balls. On the day after the match, severe pain was felt, the doctor was quickly consulted and surgery was decided.

Tilak Verma, who played a key role in winning the Asia Cup held in Dubai last year, is one of the mainstays of India’s middle-overs batting. Cricket analysts feel that his injury has come as a big blow to the Indian team’s plans.