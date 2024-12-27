বাংলা
National

Commission to reinvestigate BDR mutiny thoroughly: Chairman

by Mir Shakil
Major General (retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman, Chairman of the newly-formed National Independent Investigation Commission to reinvestigate into the February 25 to 26, 2009 mutiny at the then BDR headquarters, Pilkhana, assured of thorough probe into the matter.

“We’re committed to investigate thoroughly into the tragedy as it is a national issue,” he said.

He was speaking to journalists after coming out of the commission’s maiden meeting at the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Headquarters here.

The Commission chief said they would use their intellect and work with devotion to complete the reinvestigation within the given period.

He said they are also pledge-bound to address the plights of those affected by the mutiny.

The commission which was formed on December 24 last has been given 90 days in reinvestigating into the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR-now BGB) carnage that left 74 people, including 57 army officials, dead.

It has been entrusted with a primary task of unearthing both local and foreign conspiracies surrounding the deadly incident.

The commission, which has been given a three-month timeframe, will adopt an impartial approach, striving to conduct the investigation without any external influence.

Six other members are – Maj Gen Md Jahangir Alam Talukder (Retd), Brigadier General Md Saidur Rahman, Bir Pratik, (Retd), retired joint secretary Munsi Alauddin Al Azad, retired DIG Dr M Akbar Ali, Md Shariful Islam, Associate Professor of Political Science Department of Dhaka University, Md Shahnewaz Khan Chandan, assistant professor of Institute of Education and Research of

