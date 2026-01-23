Time Change for BNP Public Meeting in Dhaka-17 Constituency

Ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election and Referendum, the schedule for BNP’s election public meeting in Dhaka-17 constituency has been altered.

Instead of the previously scheduled afternoon, the public meeting will now commence today, Friday (January 23), at 6 PM.

This public meeting, organized in support of BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, will be held at BRB Field in Vashantek. The organizers, however, express hope that the meeting will be successfully concluded with the spontaneous presence of people from all walks of life at the newly scheduled time.

Earlier, BNP-nominated candidates began their campaign yesterday, approaching people with various promises and seeking votes for ‘Dhāner Shīsh’ (Paddy Sheaf). Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman, the BNP-nominated candidate for the Dhaka-17 constituency, returned to the capital early today, Friday, after concluding rallies in 7 districts.