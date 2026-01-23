Home » Another Shooter Arrested in Murder of Volunteer Group Leader Mosabbir
Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) has arrested another shooter, Rahim, from Narsingdi in connection with the murder of Volunteer Group leader Azizur Rahman alias Mosabbir (44). Additionally, the weapon used in the murder has been recovered.

DMP Additional Police Commissioner (DB) Shafiqul Islam confirmed this information to the media on Friday (January 23) afternoon.

He stated that another shooter, Rahim, has been arrested from Narsingdi in the murder case of Volunteer Group leader Mosabbir. The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered. The operation is still ongoing, and detailed information will be provided through a press conference tomorrow.

Earlier, police had reported the arrest of three individuals in connection with the shooting death of Mosabbir. The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested them during raids in various locations in Manikganj and Gazipur districts on the night of January 10. The arrested individuals are Jinnat (24), Abdul Kader (28), and Md. Riaz (32).

Previously, Mosabbir was shot dead in front of the Star Hotel behind Bashundhara City in the capital around 8:20 PM on January 7. A case was filed at Tejgaon Police Station the following day, January 8. The victim Mosabbir’s wife, Suraiya Akter, filed the case against four to five unknown assailants.

