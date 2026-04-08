Trump Announces US Will Be Active in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has announced assistance to address the pressure on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, he stated that the United States would be positioned there with various provisions to ensure normal vessel movement through the strait.

Trump said, “We will be there to ensure that everything runs smoothly.” He further mentioned that this situation could usher in a “golden age” for the Middle East. However, he did not provide details on the precise role the United States would play.

He further claimed that this situation would create opportunities for substantial financial gain and enable Iran to commence its reconstruction process. Earlier, the Associated Press had reported that under a potential ceasefire agreement, Iran might collect fees from ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and utilize those funds for reconstruction.