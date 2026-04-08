Iran and Oman Granted Right to Collect Toll in Strait of Hormuz

According to a new clause in the two-week ceasefire agreement, Iran and Oman have been permitted to collect a specified fee from ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, the Associated Press reported.

A regional official, who was directly involved in the discussions, stated that Iran would use this revenue for reconstruction, infrastructure development, and military expenditures. Oman’s use of the funds is not yet confirmed. The official declined to be named due to not being authorized to speak publicly.

Both Iran and Oman share control over the territorial waters of the Strait, granting them a strategic advantage. Analysts suggest that this condition not only provides economic control but also plays a crucial role in enhancing maritime security and diplomatic influence in the Middle East.

Through this measure:

Control over international shipping will increase.

Iran has temporarily gained an opportunity to enhance its economic and diplomatic influence.

Oman will also be able to generate income from transit fees under this condition, though details regarding its use have not been disclosed.

This will be implemented in coordination with the two-week “bilateral ceasefire” announced by Trump. For safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, vessels will need to coordinate with the Iranian military and adhere to technological restrictions.