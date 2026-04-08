US Forced to Accept 10-Point Proposal, Iran Claims ‘Victory’

Iran has claimed “historic and definitive victory” after a 40-day conflict against the United States. The country’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), announced that the US has been forced to accept Iran’s proposed 10-point plan, according to Press TV.

In a statement released on Tuesday night (April 7), the council stated, “The enemy has faced such a defeat that there is no other option but to surrender.”

**Iran claims the United States has principally agreed to the following conditions:**

* No new aggression against Iran

* Maintenance of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

* Recognition of the uranium enrichment program

* Lifting of all sanctions

* Annulment of UN Security Council resolutions

* Payment of reparations

* Withdrawal of US troops from the region

* Cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon

The statement mentioned that the past 40 days of conflict constituted “one of the heaviest combined wars in history,” where Iran and its allies—Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the Palestinian territories—inflicted significant blows upon the enemy.

The SNSC claimed that within just 10 days of the war’s commencement, the US realized it could not win and subsequently began attempting to establish communication for a ceasefire through various channels.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week suspension of military strikes against Iran. He stated that this decision would take effect if Iran fully, immediately, and safely reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

It is noteworthy that approximately 20% of the world’s oil transportation passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a crucial strategic issue in the recent conflict.

Iran’s statement further informed that discussions with the United States would be held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, under the guidance of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and with the approval of the SNSC.

These discussions are scheduled to begin next Friday and will last for a maximum of two weeks. However, Iran has made it clear that this is not the end of the war; rather, if its conditions are not met during the negotiations, hostilities will resume.

The statement urged the country’s populace to maintain unity, stating, “If this victory is politically secured through negotiations, it will be a historic achievement. Otherwise, the war will continue.”

Overall, with the US announcing a ceasefire on one hand, and Iran claiming victory on the other, the situation in the Middle East remains shrouded in uncertainty amidst these two contrasting positions.