Indian University Passed Off Chinese-Made Robot As Its Own!

Galgotias University has faced a major controversy for allegedly showcasing a Chinese robot as its own innovation at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ held in New Delhi. According to an Indian Express report, following the revelation of this fraudulent act, the exhibition authorities shut down the university’s stall and removed them from the event premises. The incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread ridicule and criticism online.

The incident began when a robotic dog named ‘Orion’ was displayed at Galgotias University’s stall. A university professor claimed that it was developed in their own ‘Centre of Excellence’. However, vigilant netizens quickly identified from the video that it was, in fact, a commercial robot manufactured by China’s ‘Unitree Robotics’ company (model: Unitree Go2), readily available for purchase in the market. Even other mediocre projects and drones made from thermocol displayed at the stall drew extensive criticism online.

As the matter came to the government’s attention, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took stringent action. The ministry stated that such deceptive activities are unacceptable on a platform meant to showcase genuine indigenous innovations. Consequently, the stall’s electricity connection was promptly disconnected, and barricades were erected, instructing the university authorities to leave the exhibition. Ministry Secretary S. Krishnan clearly stated that the government aims to encourage only authentic and indigenous innovations.

In the face of this scandal, Galgotias University issued an official statement, apologizing for the incident. According to their claim, the robot was actually purchased from China for student research, and the regrettable situation arose due to the erroneous statement of an ‘inexperienced’ professor. However, this explanation has not quelled the criticism. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called the incident a “disorderly PR stunt,” and the Congress party has alleged that passing off Chinese products as Indian has tarnished India’s image on the international stage.