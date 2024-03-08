বাংলা
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News UK to give Ukraine 10,000 drones for Russia war
World News

UK to give Ukraine 10,000 drones for Russia war

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 6 views 1 minutes read

Britain will supply Ukraine with more than 10,000 drones to aid its fight against Russia’s invasion, the government said Thursday as Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visited Kyiv.

The defence ministry said it was spending a further œ125 million ($160 million) on “cutting-edge drones”, bringing its overall drone package to Ukraine to œ325 million.

The money will deliver more than 10,000 drones for Ukraine’s armed forces throughout the year, a statement read.

Most will be first-person view drones, as well as one-way attack drones, surveillance and maritime drones.

“I am ramping up our commitment to arm Ukraine with cutting-edge new drones coming directly from the UK’s world-leading defence industries,” said Shapps, on his third visit to Ukraine, who met his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Britain says it has committed more than œ7 billion of military support to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022. It has also trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops.

It was the first country to provide longer-range weapons to the Ukrainian military, announcing last May that it would send air-launched Storm Shadow missiles.

The defence ministry said that Ukrainian troops have used different types of drones in the conflict, “destroying and damaging thousands of pieces of Russian equipment and vehicles”.

Kyiv, facing a shortage of manpower and weapons, is currently on the back foot in the conflict with Russia having made recent front-line battlefield gains.

You may also like

Hamas armed wing says ‘no compromise’ in Gaza truce talks

Biden to slam Trump ‘revenge and retribution’ in high-stakes speech

Hamas says truce agreement with Israel possible within 24-48 hours: agency

Israel on board with Gaza peace deal, as US airdrops begin

Famine ‘imminent’ in northern Gaza, warns WFP

Attack on Rafah would be ‘nail in coffin’ of Gaza aid: UN chief

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

UK to give Ukraine 10,000 drones for Russia war
Biden to slam Trump ‘revenge and retribution’ in high-stakes speech
7 March Speech not only inspired people, prepared for war, but also brought independence: PM
PM pays rich tributes to Bangabandhu on historic March 7

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More