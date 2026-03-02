US Announces New Visa Policy for Bangladesh and Other Countries

The U.S. Department of State has announced the suspension of immigrant visa issuance for citizens of Bangladesh and several other specified countries. This decision took effect on January 21, 2026.

The U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh conveyed this information through a Facebook post on Monday morning, March 2.

The U.S. Department of State clarified that this new regulation applies to immigrants from countries whose citizens disproportionately utilize government benefits or social assistance programs funded by U.S. taxpayers. Washington has taken this measure primarily to address the impact of immigrants on the U.S. economy and government expenditure.

This suspension applies exclusively to immigrant visas. It will not affect general visitor or tourist visas. Consequently, individuals wishing to travel to the U.S. for tourism or short-term stays will continue to receive visa services as before.

The U.S. Department of State further stated that the process of accepting applications and conducting scheduled interviews will continue as usual. Even the scheduling of visa appointments at embassies will remain uninterrupted.