Home » US Announces New Visa Policy for Bangladesh and Other Countries
FeaturedWorld News

US Announces New Visa Policy for Bangladesh and Other Countries

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

The U.S. Department of State has announced the suspension of immigrant visa issuance for citizens of Bangladesh and several other specified countries. This decision took effect on January 21, 2026.

The U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh conveyed this information through a Facebook post on Monday morning, March 2.

The U.S. Department of State clarified that this new regulation applies to immigrants from countries whose citizens disproportionately utilize government benefits or social assistance programs funded by U.S. taxpayers. Washington has taken this measure primarily to address the impact of immigrants on the U.S. economy and government expenditure.

This suspension applies exclusively to immigrant visas. It will not affect general visitor or tourist visas. Consequently, individuals wishing to travel to the U.S. for tourism or short-term stays will continue to receive visa services as before.

The U.S. Department of State further stated that the process of accepting applications and conducting scheduled interviews will continue as usual. Even the scheduling of visa appointments at embassies will remain uninterrupted.

You may also like

US, Saudi, and 7 Middle Eastern Nations Deliver Stern Message to Iran

US Fighter Jet Crashes, Hit by Iranian Missile; Pilot’s Condition Revealed

4 BNP Candidates File Lawsuits Alleging Election Rigging

Trump Predicts Duration of Iran Operation

Global Oil Prices Jump, Stock Markets Plunge Amid Middle East Tensions

Iranian Missile Attack Shakes Dubai, Impacts Tourism and Investment

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More