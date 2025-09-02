Virat Kohli’s Biopic Could Open At ₹200-300 Crore, Says Actor Gurmeet Choudhary

Sports biopics have always fascinated Indian audiences, with hits on legends like MS Dhoni, Mary Kom, and Milkha Singh. Now, fans are wondering if a film on Virat Kohli—one of the biggest cricket icons—could be on the cards.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, best known for shows like Ramayan and Punar Vivaah, recently expressed his interest in playing Kohli if a biopic is made. However, he added that the cricketer himself could portray his own journey better than anyone else.

“If ever there is a biopic made and I get the chance, I would definitely like to do it. But I think Virat himself can do better justice to the role. He’s such a great personality, so good looking, and has massive fan following. The film’s opening itself would be around ₹200-300 crore,” Gurmeet told CricTracker.

Meanwhile, Kohli—who retired from T20Is in 2024 and Tests earlier this year—continues to feature in ODIs. His retirement, alongside Rohit Sharma’s Test exit, sparked discussions across cricket circles.

Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi said both legends deserve a fitting farewell:

“For such big players, you want them to leave on the field. It was shocking when both retired suddenly, because it felt like two big spots became vacant.”

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara also weighed in, saying Kohli and Rohit know exactly when to quit:

“They’re two of the best in white-ball cricket. They understand the game, their fitness, and their commitment. If they feel ready, they can continue playing for a long time.”

With talks of a biopic and debates about retirement, one thing is certain—Virat Kohli’s influence on Indian cricket and beyond remains unmatched.