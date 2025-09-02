New Movie Featuring Mouri Mahdi

Mouri Mahdi, the talented actress from Dinajpur, has always felt a strong pull toward acting since her childhood. She recalls, “I used to cry at random times or speak in dramatic tones—it felt like I was preparing for acting. My mother always said, ‘You belong in drama and cinema.’ That has been my sole inspiration.”

After completing her LL.M from Eastern University, Mouri first came into the spotlight in 2019, participating in the Mrs. Universe Bangladesh competition, where she secured a place among the top six finalists. Gradually, she built her career through photoshoots, TV commercials, and OVC projects.

Her first film, ‘Birangona 71’, released in 2022. Now, she is set to appear in the upcoming movie ‘Bishwas Koren Bhai’, directed by Raisul Islam Onik, portraying the character ‘Deepa’. The film revolves around the dark-money laundering cycle, where Deepa plays a vital role. She stars alongside Ujjal Kabir Himu, with other cast members including Rafiqul Kader Rubel, Sayra Ahmed, and Yojon Mahmud.

Speaking about her experience, Mouri said, “In ‘Bishwas Koren Bhai’, the audience will see a different side of me. I hope to leave a lasting impression. My goal is to take on unique and challenging roles in the future.”

Regarding the story, she added, “The film focuses on the social issue of money laundering. This isn’t a romantic film, so characters aren’t identified simply as hero or heroine. Each role is important, and I play Deepa—a pivotal character. Audiences will experience a serious, realistic story.”

Currently, Mouri Mahdi is also working on Rokon Repan’s upcoming feature film ‘Deuri’. Reflecting on her journey, she said that surviving in the media industry requires patience and perseverance.